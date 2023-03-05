Search icon
'Holi Special' liquor in Bihar: Over 17 cartons of alcohol found in dry state, smuggled from Haryana

The excise department's team discovered alcohol worth lakhs of rupees hidden in a fish pond which was smuggled from Harayan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Over 17 cartons of alcohol have been found by police in the 'dry state' of Bihar in the village of Harpur in the Vaishali district. Police will take further action by registering FIR in the matter. The liquor cartons, according to the authorities, were stashed away in a village pond. The special alcohol, according to the police, was smuggled from Haryana for the Holi celebrations.

"More than 150 litres of liquor has been recovered and the seized liquor is made in Haryana, on which the word "Holi special" is written. Action will be taken soon by identifying the people involved in hiding the liquor," Police station Incharge, Vaishali, Suresh Prasad Chowdhary, said.

The liquor mafia has become active in the Vaishali district in view of Holi and they are adopting various tactics to hoodwink the police," Chowdhary said.

The excise department's crew was successful in finding booze stashed in a fish pond that was worth lakhs of rupees. In fact, the excise department team had received top-secret information that a significant amount of foreign alcohol had been concealed in a pond near the Mahua police station in Harpur village so that it could be consumed during Holi, but when they raided the location, they discovered 17 cartons of foreign alcohol, Chowdhary added.

Notwithstanding the fact that no businessman has been detained as a result of this activity, the Excise Department has thwarted the plans of the liquor mafia.

Since April 2016, alcohol manufacture, storage, sale, and use are prohibited in Bihar. Nonetheless, the strict prohibition has merely led to a booming black market that frequently offers illicit or locally produced alcohol.

