After Delhi and Mumbai, Holi celebrations banned in THIS state

After Delhi and Mumbai banned Holi celebrations in public places amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Haryana is the latest state to prohibit Holi festivities in public places. This was informed by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday (March 24).

"In the light of the COVID-19 situation, public celebration of Holi will not be allowed in the state," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Centre has expressed its concern regarding public celebrations of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter. In a letter written to the chief secretaries and administrators of States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised them to consider imposing restrictions on public gatherings.

In a letter, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja said that the battle against COVID-19 is at a critical juncture, with the rising number of cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs in the recent past.

Union Health Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja wrote, "In view of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings."