Holi 2026: Flight prices skyrocket, Bengaluru-Gorakhpur flights at Rs 19,589; Check fares to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai

Air ticket prices during Holi are on the rise, especially in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru routes.

For Holi travellers, the festival celebration will be an expensive affair as the air ticket prices have shot up by 100 to 150%, amid sa urge in demand. The fares on popular routes like Delhi-Patna and Mumbai-Varanasi doubled, and a surge on Bengaluru-Gorakhpur routes. Major airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet are charging higher fares due to extreme demand. One-way tickets are selling for up to Rs 20,000 on some domestic routes, which usually charge between Rs 8000 and Rs 9000, just weeks ahead of Holi (March 4, 2026).

Check Holi air ticket prices around February 28 and March 28/29, 2026





(Please note: Airfares can fluctuate depending on airlines and availability. These are approximate figures.)

Holi 2026 Air ticket price: Why this surge?

Airfare hike can be attributed to repeated problems in India's aviation industry since late 2025, including software glitches, crew shortages and technical faults in aircraft. The price hike is also because high demand is expected due to schools closing for spring break and upcoming Holi celebrations.

Supreme Court flags concern over steep rise in airfare



The Supreme Court of India on Monday expressed "serious concern" over the steep hike in airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines during festive seasons and holidays. Terming the practice as "exploitative," the court has directed the Central Government to examine the issue at the highest level. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made these observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking regulatory guidelines to curb unpredictable airfare fluctuations.