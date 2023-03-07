Holi 2023 weather update: IMD predicts rain in Mumbai, Gujarat for 2 days, know weather in Delhi NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rain and thunderstorm activity in several parts of central and western India until March 7, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels is expected to cause thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall until March 9. An IMD official noted that the rainfall is occurring during a time when average maximum temperatures have been higher than usual throughout February, reaching 29.5 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2016.

In Gujarat, areas in the north and south of the state are likely to receive light rainfall over the next four days, with some districts already experiencing light rain on Saturday. Additionally, isolated locations in Banaskantha, Patan, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad districts may experience a light thunderstorm with lightning and surface winds of 30-40 kilometers per hour. The IMD attributed the rainfall to a 1.5-kilometer-high induced cyclonic circulation that had shifted toward north Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan.

Jharkhand is expected to experience scattered rain starting on March 8, after a prolonged period of dry weather. The pre-monsoon showers, which are precipitation received between March and May, are expected to continue until March 10. The state may see thundershowers and wind gusts of 30-40 kmph in some areas on March 8, the day of the Holi festival. An IMD official stated that the northeast, southern, and central parts of the state could see rain on March 9 and 10, which could lower temperatures by one to two degrees Celsius.

After Holi, Delhi will experience maximum temperatures between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius from March 9 to 11, while the minimum temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected until March 11.

The IMD predicts isolated rain and thunderstorms across central and western India until March 7, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Jharkhand expected to experience the most precipitation.

Read more: Delhi Metro timings on Holi 2023: All trains to start at 2:30 pm on March 8, check Delhi Police advisory