Holi and Shab-e-Baraat 2023: Delhi Police issues public advisory

More than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Delhi Police has made various arrangements for the safety of motorists and pedestrians while ensuring smooth traffic flow and preventing rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers ahead of Shab-e-Baraat and Holi. 

More than 150 company security personnel other than police, 800 traffic police personnel and 9,000 local police will be deployed for Shab-e-Baraat, which will be observed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, officials said.

During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers beside the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques.

According to the police, more than 600 pickets and 1,300 motorcycle patrolling teams will be deployed across the national capital. Also, 759 traffic officers will be deployed at 283 strategic locations.

Since the date of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat coincide this year, special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed on various roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations, the Delhi Police advisory stated.

Radar guns will also be deployed to check incidences of over-speeding, it said.

According to the advisory, special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 drunken and vulnerable points for Holi.

"Further, as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, driving license will also be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of minimum three months.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," it said.

Public is advised to obey traffic rules and not to drink and drive, the advisory stated.

"Observe prescribed speed limits. Obey traffic signals. Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles. Especially two-wheeler drivers and riders to wear helmets and avoid triple riding," it added.

The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to all motorists to avoid traffic violations, especially drunken driving, over-speeding, triple riding, riding without a helmet and driving in the wrong carriage.

