Holi 2022: Here's Maharashtra government's guidelines for Holi celebration

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi 2022 celebrations. The state government has urged the people to not gather in huge numbers and follow Covid appropriate behaviour as the pandemic lurks on. While 'Holika Dahan' was observed on Thursday, Holi is being celebrated across the country today.

The Maharashtra government has made it clear that Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner asking people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival.

Holi celebration guidelines

Strict guidelines for Holi mandate that celebrations should end by 10 pm and banned the use of loudspeakers.

The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The government advised people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival.

Local administration should (instead) arrange for darshan (of palkhi) at the local temple.

The local administrations have been asked to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is not violated at any point.

For the last two years, all festivals in the state are being celebrated in a low-key manner due to the pandemic.

BJP criticises the move

Meanwhile, politics have also started on this matter. BJP was quick to respond with MLA Ram Kadam slamming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for 'imposing restrictions' on celebrating the Holi festival in Maharashtra.

Ram Kadam said, "Why is the MVA resorting to such extreme steps when it comes to Hindu festivals? The government has imposed restrictions on Holi celebrations."