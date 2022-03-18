Holi 2022 a dry day? Liquor shops to remain closed in THESE cities

While people in India gather to celebrate the festival of colours on Holi, many cities in the country have chosen to close liquor stores. Some regions have taken this decision to avoid minor disputes among people.

Most of the liquor shops have been shut on account of Holi, yet some stores will remain open. Let us tell you that alcohol stores will remain open in Delhi. All liquor shops will have adequate security personnel to prevent discord.

It is important to note that the Delhi government had reduced the cities dry days from 21 to 3 in January, 2022. Based on data provided by the government sources, the national capital will now observe dry days only on Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Those living in or visiting Hyderabad must note that all liquor stores will remain shut on account of Holi festival today. The alcohol shops will remain shut till 6 am on March 19.

Notably, the Indore district administration has also ordered the liquor outlets to remain shut today.

According to the Uttar Pradesh excise department, officials will be doing random inspections of liquor shops on Holi. They will be checking that rules are followed popularly. In case someone is spotted with a liquor bottle that is made for sale in Delhi, it will be fined.