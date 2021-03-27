Holi 2021: Delhi Traffic Police issues COVID-19 guidelines, check full list here

Chiming with the Delhi government's orders, banning public gatherings, congregations and celebrations of festivals like Holi, Navratri and Shab-e-Barat, the Delhi traffic police on Saturday issued guidelines wherein any person found violating directives for COVID-19 will be prosecuted as per law.

The guidelines also cautioned against drunken driving, red light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over speeding. If you get caught doing any of these, your driving license will be seized and will be liable for suspension for a period of a minimum of three months.

“Motorists found flouting traffic norms will be dealt with strictly. Motorists who visibly seem to be under the influence of alcohol have to undergo test to confirm alcohol presence,” said a police officer. Interceptors will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.

Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure safety of motorists on roads and check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, driving by minor, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorized persons, performing stunts, driving without license, etc," th guidelines said.

Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points of the city to detect and prosecute traffic violations. Special Traffic Police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams will also be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, red light jumping, etc.

Apart from this, radar guns will be deployed at various vulnerable roads to check incidences of over-speeding.

Listed below are all the guidelines issued by the Delhi traffic police: