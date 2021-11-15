Hold emergency meet, impose work from home: What SC said during hearing on air pollution?

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2021, 03:15 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party government submitted a proposal to the Supreme Court today, stating that they are prepared for a complete lockdown in Delhi to curb the pollution levels and improve the air quality in the national capital with immediate effect.
The Supreme Court hearing was conducted today as Delhi is currently engulfed in a thick layer of smoke, compromising visibility and a breathable environment. The overall air quality of Delhi currently stands in the ‘very poor’ category, witnessing marginal improvement from the past couple of days.
Several statements were made in the Supreme Court by the Delhi government and the court bench during the hearing on November 15. Mentioned below are the major updates regarding the hearing that insinuated the possibility of a lockdown in Delhi.
Key pointers from Supreme Court hearing
- The Delhi government said to the Supreme Court bench that they are fully prepared to impose a complete lockdown in the city to curb the pollution levels.
- In its proposal to improve air quality, the Delhi government said, “The Delhi government is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighbouring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime.”
- During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehra said that despite common belief, the farm fires and stubble burning account for just 10 percent of the emissions on average through the year.
- The Supreme Court further slammed the AAP government for making “lame excuses” and passing the buck to the Municipal Corporation in the current pollution issues.
- The SC bench insisted that the government take urgent measures to curb the pollution levels, rather than think about long-term measures. The court also said that the Delhi NCR’s pollution level is a “crisis”.
- The court has asked the Centre to call an emergency meeting in this regard to discuss the emergency steps to be taken to improve the air quality of Delhi NCR. The meeting should be conducted with authorities of neighbouring states like Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
- Though the air quality of Delhi has marginally improved in the past couple of days, it is expected to get worse by Tuesday this week and drop into the ‘severe’ category once again.
- The state government has also imposed work from home for government offices and shut down the schools for this week. Private offices have also been asked to consider the WFH option, and construction sites have been closed.