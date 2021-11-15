Hold emergency meet, impose work from home: What SC said during hearing on air pollution?

The Aam Aadmi Party government submitted a proposal to the Supreme Court today, stating that they are prepared for a complete lockdown in Delhi to curb the pollution levels and improve the air quality in the national capital with immediate effect.

The Supreme Court hearing was conducted today as Delhi is currently engulfed in a thick layer of smoke, compromising visibility and a breathable environment. The overall air quality of Delhi currently stands in the ‘very poor’ category, witnessing marginal improvement from the past couple of days.

Several statements were made in the Supreme Court by the Delhi government and the court bench during the hearing on November 15. Mentioned below are the major updates regarding the hearing that insinuated the possibility of a lockdown in Delhi.

Key pointers from Supreme Court hearing