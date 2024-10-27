Today, at least 50 flights operated by Indian airlines faced hoax bomb threats, adding to a growing concern that has seen over 350 flights targeted in the past two weeks.

Akasa Air reported that 15 of its flights received security alerts, while IndiGo experienced threats for 18 flights and Vistara for 17. All affected flights underwent thorough inspections and were cleared for operations without incident.

In light of these ongoing threats, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced that the government is contemplating strict measures to ban individuals who issue hoax threats from flying. He stated, “We are also taking the support of international agencies, law enforcement agencies, and the Intelligence Bureau to prevent these. We are planning to bring changes to two civil aviation laws. Those who resort to these kinds of activities will be punished severely and imposed a penalty.”

Additionally, the Ministry of Information Technology has instructed social media platforms to promptly remove any false information regarding these threats. Authorities are collaborating with companies like Meta and X to help identify the individuals behind these hoaxes. A senior official noted that “cooperation is required for public safety.”

While some suspects linked to these threats have been traced, details about their identities and locations have not been disclosed. The government is focused on ensuring passenger safety and is committed to restoring confidence in air travel amid this ongoing crisis. As the situation develops, officials emphasize the importance of quick and decisive action to prevent future disruptions and safeguard the aviation industry.