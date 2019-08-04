Headlines

HM Amit Shah to spend three days in Jammu and Kashmir amid security tension: Sources

Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the Indian army foiled Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) attempt to infiltrate into Keran sector of J&K.

Ravi Tripathi

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 05:41 PM IST

Amid the rising security situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state for three days after the Parliamentary session. The Home Minister will also participate in BJP's program in Kashmir as well as oversee preparations for the assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah had conducted a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials in view of the security situation in the valley.

Reports further said that a cabinet meeting has been called on Monday at 9:30 AM, although its agenda has not yet been known. 

Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the Indian army foiled Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) attempt to infiltrate into Keran sector of J&K.

In view of the security concerns, the government on Friday had asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to return to their native places amid intelligence inputs of a possible terror attack to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra.

Meanwhile, BJP Working President JP Nadda will also hold a meeting with party General Secretaries at BJP headquarters today at 7 PM.

Earlier the Indian Army had foiled attempts by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on Saturday and killed at least five to seven intruders. BAT comprises personnel from special forces of the Pakistani Army and state-sanctioned terrorists.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector (Kupwara district) and foiled by alert troops resulting in neutralising of five to seven Pakistani regulars/terrorists," said the Army.

Pakistan armed forces had made a similar infiltration attempt on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

