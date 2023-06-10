HM Amit Shah has asked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to drop…: Sanjay Raut makes big claim

In a bold claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Raut told media that a political "explosion" is in the offing over the long-expected Maharashtra cabinet expansion.

“Amit Shah has given the CM some instructions for changes in the cabinet. In the cabinet expansion, if at all it happens, Shah has instructed that key four ministers of the Shinde faction be dropped...This is my information," he said.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Raut's statement. Spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that Raut's claim could be "due to his habit of poking nose in other people's business."

(Inputs from PTI)