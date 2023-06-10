Search icon
HM Amit Shah has asked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to drop…: Sanjay Raut makes big claim

Raut said there will be a political "explosion" over the long-expected Maharashtra cabinet expansion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

In a bold claim, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Raut told media that a political "explosion" is in the offing over the long-expected Maharashtra cabinet expansion. 

“Amit Shah has given the CM some instructions for changes in the cabinet. In the cabinet expansion, if at all it happens, Shah has instructed that key four ministers of the Shinde faction be dropped...This is my information," he said. 

Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Raut's statement. Spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said that Raut's claim could be "due to his habit of poking nose in other people's business."

 

(Inputs from PTI)

