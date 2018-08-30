Hizbul Chief Syed Salahuddin's son Shakeel Ahmed arrested by NIA

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son Syed Shakeel Ahmad has been arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Rambagh area of Srinagar. He was arrested on early Thursday morning. Multiple agencies first questioned him and subsequently arrested him, as per reports.

Shakeel Ahmed is Hizbul chief's second son. His another son, Syed Shahid Yousuf is already in Tihar Jail in connection with a funding case. This latest arrest is again likely to stir Kashmir's political cauldron. According to reports, Shakeel Ahmed has been arrested in connection with a terror funding case according to sources. By profession, Shakeel is a technician working at at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

He was earlier questioned by NIA in connection with a 2011 case. With Shakeel's arrest, two out of five sons of Hizbul chief are currently behind bars.

