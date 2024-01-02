Hit-and-run law: Truckers' body appeals drivers to end protests after Centre's assurance

The central government and the transporters have agreed that transport workers will resume their work immediately. They appeal to truck drivers to resume work. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that trucker representatives were told that new laws have not been implemented yet and if they have concerns, the government will consider them with open heart

“We have conveyed your (truck drivers) concerns to the government. The law has not been put into force yet and I assure you that we will not let this law come into force. We appeal to you to go back to your vehicles and start driving without any fears,” said Bal Malkit Singh, Chairman of the core committee of All India Motor Transport Congress.