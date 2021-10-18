'Hit and run' caught on cam: Policeman's speeding SUV runs down two pedestrians in Punjab

A horrific video of a hit and run accident surfaced on Monday, October 18, involving a vehicle reportedly belonging to a policeman which ran over two pedestrian girls on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Punjab.

The incident is reported to have occurred today morning when two women who were standing by the road awaiting an opportunity to cross over to the other side. In the video, the two pedestrians can be seen waiting for the right moment to cross the road. Some 4-5 vehicles pass and then they take a step forward but suddenly revert back. Just then, a mid-sized SUV car comes up speeding and rams into the two persons who are flung in the air.

The speeding vehicle leaves behind a carnage in its wake as both injured individuals are seen lying on the ground in the small 8-second clip that went viral on social media.

A police inspector was allegedly behind the wheel in the vehicle that hit the two girls. One of the women, identified as Navjot Kaur, lost her life due to the accident. She was reportedly an employee at a car showroom in the locality.

The incident took place around 8:30 am this morning when the deceased and her friend were standing on the roadside at the Dhanewali village near Jalandhar city.

The police personnel alleged to have run the two pedestrians over was Amrit Pal Singh. As per a leading TV news channel, Singh has been arrested.

The incident followed uproar in the area as angry locals blocked the highway to stop traffic on the road, resulting in a heavy jam.