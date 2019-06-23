History is witness ... Nehru did not order inquiry into Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death: JP Nadda

BJP's newly appointed working president JP Nadda on Sunday paid tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his Martyrdom Day. JP Nadda along with Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders paid homage to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at BJP headquarters.

Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who at the beginning of his political career, was with Congress had quit the party after differences with Jawaharlal Nehru over Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Paying tribute to Mukherjee, JP Nadda today said, "The whole country demanded an inquiry into Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death, but Pandit Nehru did not order an inquiry. History is witness to this. Dr. Mukherjee's sacrifice will never go in vain, BJP is committed to this cause."

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee died during custody of Abdulla-led government of J&K in 1953. A heart attack was suspected as the primary reason for his death under mysterious conditions.

Taking it to Twitter, JP Nadda said he along with BJP national president Amit Shah and other leaders, paid tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and praised his sacrifice for India's unity.

आज भाजपा मुख्यालय में हमारे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आदरणीय श्री अमित शाह जी के साथ श्रधेय श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जी को उनके बलिदान दिवस पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। देश की अखण्डता के लिए दिए गए सर्वोच्च बलिदान के लिए, देश सदैव उनका कृतज्ञ रहेगा । pic.twitter.com/XCmAUgz2qd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 23, 2019

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter and said, "Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Divas. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us the strength to serve 130 crore Indians."