Historical wrong done to Muslim women corrected by Parliament, says PM Modi after triple talaq bill gets RS nod

Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

10 super fruits for healthy hair

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

DNA| What's in the red diary of sacked Rajasthan minister?

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeIndia

India

Historical wrong done to Muslim women corrected by Parliament, says PM Modi after triple talaq bill gets RS nod

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2019, 12:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Parliament has "corrected a historical wrong done to Muslim women" after triple talaq bill criminalising the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband had already been passed by the Lok Sabha. 

Ninety-nine members voted in the bill's favour while 84 votes were cast opposing it in the Rajya Sabha. NDA allies JD(U) and AIADMK walked out of the House ahead of the voting, making it easier for the government to pass the bill which after the President's assent will become law. 

Also Read: 'India rejoices today': PM Modi hails passing of triple talaq bill by Parliament

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society," the Prime Minister tweeted soon after the bill was passed by the Upper House of the Parliament.

Modi thanked all the parties and MPs who supported the passage of the bull both houses of Parliament. "They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history," he said. 

"This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq," he added. 

The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society, Modi added. 

Earlier, while moving the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics. The bill aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality, he argued. 

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism. It should not be seen as vote bank politics. It is an issue related to humanity...it is related to the dignity of the women...It is an issue of gender justice and equality," Prasad said while introducing the Bill.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday last week but the biggest challenge for Narendra Modi government was to get it through the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does not have a majority. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai, yellow alert issued; 2 lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway open

MORE

MOST VIEWED

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE