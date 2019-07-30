Historical wrong done to Muslim women corrected by Parliament, says PM Modi after triple talaq bill gets RS nod

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband was passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Parliament has "corrected a historical wrong done to Muslim women" after triple talaq bill criminalising the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband had already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Ninety-nine members voted in the bill's favour while 84 votes were cast opposing it in the Rajya Sabha. NDA allies JD(U) and AIADMK walked out of the House ahead of the voting, making it easier for the government to pass the bill which after the President's assent will become law.

"An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history! Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society," the Prime Minister tweeted soon after the bill was passed by the Upper House of the Parliament.

Modi thanked all the parties and MPs who supported the passage of the bull both houses of Parliament. "They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India’s history," he said.

"This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq," he added.

The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society, Modi added.

Earlier, while moving the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics. The bill aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality, he argued.

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism. It should not be seen as vote bank politics. It is an issue related to humanity...it is related to the dignity of the women...It is an issue of gender justice and equality," Prasad said while introducing the Bill.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday last week but the biggest challenge for Narendra Modi government was to get it through the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does not have a majority.