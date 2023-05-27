Historic 'Sengol' journey: From Chola Empire to India's newly-constructed Parliament building

There has been a lot of discussion concerning 'Sengol's' origins and history since the announcement of its placement in the new Parliament building. The golden Sengol will be placed in the new structure when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new Parliament House on Sunday. The Sengol, which has a long history, represents the handover of authority from British authorities to Indians.

The Tamil word "Semmai," which denotes righteousness, is where the term "Sengol" originates. The Sengol serves as an example to the ruler or leader to retain the values of fairness as their primary guiding principle and serves as a symbol of a just and fair government. The gold-plated, handmade object is 5 feet long. The holy bull of Lord Shiva, Nandi, is carved onto the Sengol's head.

Journey of Sengol: From Chola Empire to India's Independence

According to historians, Sengol is related to the Sengaal Chola dynasty. During the Chola dynasty, Sengol was traditionally given to the new monarch by the departing king. It is regarded as the epicentre of power. When a monarch of the Chola Empire named his successor, the sceptre, known as Sengol in Hindi, was handed over as a symbol of the transfer of power.

This is a custom that dates back to the Chola Empire. Sengol is viewed as a representation of equitable and fair government, particularly in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. The unique aspect is that this Sengol was given to the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru as a symbol of independence and the transfer of power on August 14, 1947, at midnight.

C. Rajagopalachari, a lawmaker, author, and independence fighter, was counselled about it by Pandit Nehru. Rajaji proposed the custom of Tamil Nadu's Chola rulers, who passed the Sengol to denote the transfer of power. Rajaji then arranged for Pandit Nehru to receive the Sengol.

On August 14, 1947, representatives from the then-Madras Presidency were flown to the Capital, including the deputy chief priest of the 500-year-old Saivite monastery Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, Nadaswaram musician Rajarathinam Pillai, and Odhuvar (a singer of devotional songs in Tamil temples).

The Sengol was initially given to Lord Mountbatten by saints who had been brought in from Tamil Nadu, the government claims. The Sengol was later retrieved from him, cleansed with Ganga Jal, and delivered to Pandit Nehru in a procession.