India has approved a Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale Marine jets from France, boosting the Navy’s airpower and defence capabilities.

To strengthen the Indian Navy, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved India's biggest-ever fighter jet deal. The deal involved the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from France, which were worth over Rs 63,000 crore. According to government sources, this agreement will be signed directly between the Indian and French governments.

Out of the 26 Rafale Marine aircraft, 22 will be single-seater jets, while the remaining 4 will be twin-seaters. The contract also includes a complete package that covers fleet maintenance, logistics support, training for Navy personnel, and the involvement of Indian companies for manufacturing under the offset policy. This is expected to boost the country’s defence sector and promote local production.

The delivery of these advanced jets is expected to begin around five years after the deal is officially signed. These jets will be deployed on India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and will operate alongside the existing MiG-29K fighter jets. While the MiG-29Ks will continue flying from INS Vikramaditya, the Rafale Marine jets will significantly enhance India’s naval air power.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) already uses 36 Rafale jets at its bases in Ambala and Hashimara. The new deal is also expected to help improve IAF capabilities, especially with the addition of the "buddy-buddy" refuelling system. This system allows Rafale jets to refuel other aircraft mid-air, which increases their range and flexibility.

In the future, the Indian Navy also plans to add homegrown fifth-generation fighter jets. These are being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and are expected to be based on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) design being created for the Air Force.