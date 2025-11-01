FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Historic Achievement: India breaks three Guinness World Records under 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', Health Minister JP Nadda announces on X

India sets three Guinness World Records through the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, a nationwide campaign promoting women’s health, nutrition, and preventive care. Over 19.7 lakh health camps reached 11 crore people, marking a historic achievement in community health and women's empowerment.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

India has achieved a historic milestone in women’s health, earning three Guinness World Records through the nationwide Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced in a post on X.

The initiative, held from September 17 to October 2, 2025, coinciding with Poshan Maah, aimed to strengthen preventive and women-focused healthcare across the country. The campaign emphasised improving health and nutrition for women, adolescent girls, and children, while promoting early detection of health issues, access to essential medical services, and family empowerment to support a healthier nation.

During this period, the campaign successfully conducted over 19.7 lakh health camps nationwide, drawing participation from more than 11 crore people across all districts. These massive mobilisation efforts led to India securing three Guinness World Records, highlighting the scale and impact of community health engagement.

Minister Nadda lauded the achievement, stating, 'This record-breaking accomplishment is a proud stride towards a Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar, and Viksit Bharat.' He emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment as a key pillar for building a healthier and stronger India.

The campaign reflects the government’s commitment to creating accessible, inclusive, and preventive healthcare solutions, reinforcing the focus on women’s wellbeing and community health at a national level.

