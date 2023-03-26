Search icon
Hisar Airport: From Jammu to Jaipur, Haryana’s new aviation hub to have flights to these cities

The Haryana government targets starting regular air service from Hisar airport by August or September this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

The Haryana Government has huge plans for the upcoming airport in Hisar. Situated within 200 kms of Delhi NCR, the Hisar Airport will emerge as a new aviation hub in north India providing regional connectivity to several cities across states.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said Hisar revealed the initial plan for operating flights to 8 cities. The airport will offer connectivity to Jammu, Jaipur, Amritsar, Kullu, Shimla, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Dharamshala.

The government aims to boost regional connectivity to Hisar by operating regular air service which will begin later this year.

“The government is preparing to operate flights to other cities like Jammu, Amritsar, Jaipur, Dehradun, Kullu, Shimla, Dharamshala and Chandigarh in order to increase regional connectivity from Hisar airport," Chautala said in an official statement.

Work on the runway of the Hisar airport is nearly complete. The testing is expected to be finished by July. The government targets starting regional flights from August or September at Hisar airport.

(Inputs from PTI)

 

