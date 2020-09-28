'His saga of valor will continue to inspire': PM Modi, Amit Shah remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter account to remember 'the brave son of Mother India'.

On this day, on September 28, 1907, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, beloved son of 'Mother India' who hanged by the noose at the young age of 23 to liberate his 'mother' from British slavery.

Born on September 28, 1907, in Faisalabad, formerly known as Lyallpur (now in Pakistan), of undivided Punjab, Bhagat Singh joined the freedom struggle for India from a very young age and fearing his popularity, the Britishers hanged Bhagat at the age of 23 on March 23, 1931.

The PM wrote, "मां भारती के वीर सपूत अमर शहीद भगत सिंह की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। वीरता और पराक्रम की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। (A tribute to Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, the heroic son of Mother India. His saga of valor and strength will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages)."

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, also took to his Twitter account and remembered Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

Shah wrote in Hindi, "अपने परिवर्तनकारी विचारों व अद्वितीय त्याग से स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को नई दिशा देने वाले और देश के युवाओं में स्वाधीनता के संकल्प को जागृत करने वाले शहीद भगत सिंह जी के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि वंदन। भगत सिंह जी युगों-युगों तक हम सभी देशवासियों के प्रेरणा के अक्षुण स्त्रोत रहेंगे।"

His tweet roughly translates to, "With his transformative ideas and unique renunciation, he gave a new direction to the freedom struggle and awakened the resolve of freedom among the youth of the country. Bhagat Singh ji will remain an intact source of inspiration for all our countrymen for ages.