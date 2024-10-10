Google CEO Sundar Pichai also paid tribute to Ratan Tata in a post on X.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates paid tribute to Ratan Tata in a LinkedIn post, describing him as a "visionary leader." Gates mentioned that he had the honor of meeting Tata multiple times, stating, “Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity." He also highlighted their collaboration on various initiatives, expressing that Tata's legacy will continue to inspire generations.

"Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations,” Gates wrote. Their last meeting took place during Gates' visit to India in 2023, when he gifted Tata copies of his books, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic and How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also paid tribute to Ratan Tata in a post on X. He praised Tata's deep commitment to improving India and recalled their last meeting, where they discussed Google’s autonomous driving technology. Pichai said, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji.”