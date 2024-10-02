Twitter
HomeIndia

India

'His life and ideals based on...': PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

'His life and ideals based on...': PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising the lasting impact of Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality, and said that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country.

"On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi said in a post on X.PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the 'jawan', 'kisan', and 'swabhiman' of the country."

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also known to be the 'Father of the nation'. The whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day and it is marked as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a great visionary leader, who understood people's language and who led the country towards progress. Shastri Ji was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

