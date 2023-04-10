‘His Holiness teases people…’: Dalai Lama apologises to boy’s family after ‘suck my tongue’ viral video

Dalai Lama's video with a young boy went viral (File photo)

A recent viral video of Tibetan preacher Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips went viral, the spiritual leader issued an official statement on his social media pages, apologizing to the boy and his family, and talking about his playful nature.

Dalai Lama, who is one of the most popular Buddhist preachers in the world, was recently seen in a video where a young boy had come up to seek blessings from him. He kissed the boy on the lips and was heard asking him to “suck his tongue”.

In the video which was slammed by social media users for being “creepy”, the Dalai Lama was seen sticking his tongue out to the boy and asking him to “suck my tongue”, while the boy could be seen getting uncomfortable by the actions.

Now, the Dalai Lama has said that he is apologetic for his actions, and for the hurt that his words may have caused to the little boy’s family and friends. He further said that he has a “playful nature” and he often “teases people he meets”.

The statement posted on his Twitter account reads, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

It further states, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.” This comes just hours after the video of him with the young boy attracted criticism from across the world.

Social media users called out Dalai Lama for asking the boy to “suck his tongue” in an incident that was recorded on camera. Dalai Lama had also landed in a controversy earlier when he said that if his successor is a woman, she should be “attractive”.