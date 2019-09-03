His 'divine power' robs Bihar boy of freedom

A six-year-old boy from Bihar has lost his freedom after rumours spread of the child having supernatural powers that cure diseases in a moment with his touch.

For the past 15 days, Golu of Beerui village in Kaushambi district hasn't been able to go to school or eat in peace as thousands from nearby districts have thronged outside his house for his 'miraculous' touch.

Golu's mother Gomti Devi said, "We say give my child an hour so that he can sleep but the crowd does not listen. Teachers have asked my son not to attend the school until the crowd is reduced as it follows him to the school and surrounds it."

The mother said her son was playing with a few friends in the village when after his touch, a child's ailment got cured. Since then word spread like wildfire, with people claiming that he has some divine power. Scores now visit him day and night.

Sapna Devi, the cook of the village school, said, "The child is not able to attend school after the headmaster's direction. If anything happens to him who will take the responsibility?"

According to Santlal, who was curious enough to visit Golu, the boy need not attend any school as "he is a scholar with supernatural powers".

The boy's plight has now reached district authorities. Mohammed Rehan, a member of the Child Protection Committee, said they will inquire about the case.

Rehan said, "The child's fundamental right to a better life with food and security will be protected as laid down under the Juvenile Justice Act. We will take the necessary action."

Apart from Golu's wellbeing, officials said blind faith by the people of the area could also create law and order problems in the future.

Friends first People learnt about Golu’s ‘divine powers’ after his touch cured the ailment of a friend as they played, said his mother Word then spread like wildfire, drawing a large number of people from nearby districts during days as well as night

—Zee Media Newsroom