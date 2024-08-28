Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh’s interim govt frees terror group chief Jashimuddin Rahmani

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Business in the Digital Age

Meet man who took loan to buy a truck, now owns 5700 vehicles, his business is worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order

Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh’s interim govt frees terror group chief Jashimuddin Rahmani

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh’s interim govt frees terror group chief Jashimuddin Rahmani

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

This company's employees are millionaires but work till 2 am with no holidays; its CEO is Asia's…

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail after photos of him receiving 'VIP treatment' in Bengaluru jail go viral

Darshan to be shifted to Bellary jail after photos of him receiving 'VIP treatment' in Bengaluru jail go viral

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

HomeIndia

India

Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order

HNGIL episode witnessed cross-appeals in which various parties including CCI challenged the NCLAT order of 28th July 2023.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 12:17 AM IST

Hindusthan National Glass Case: CCI files appeal in SC against NCLAT order
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has filed this appeal against the final judgment and order dated 28.07.2023, passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Competition Appeal (AT) No. 07 of 2023. The appeal is specifically focused on the Tribunal's interpretation of the word "parties" used in Section 29(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.
 
The Tribunal's interpretation clarifies that both the 'acquirer' and the 'target' in a combination through acquisition need to be issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) on the primafacie finding of Appreciable Adverse Effect on Competition by CCI. The CCI disagrees with this interpretation and argues that the established practice has been to issue an SCN only to the 'acquirer' in such cases.
Facts of the Case
 
The case revolves around the CCI's approval of a combination through acquisition proposed by AGI Greenpac Limited (Acquirer/Respondent No. 2) of Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited (Target/Respondent No. 3). The approval order was challenged by multiple parties, including The U.P. Glass Manufacturers Syndicate (Respondent No. 1), before the NCLAT. The NCLAT upheld the CCI's approval order but made an observation regarding the issuance of the SCN under Section 29(1) of the Act. The Tribunal stated that the statute mandates issuing the SCN to both parties involved in the combination (the acquirer and the target), not just the acquirer, as has apparently been the CCI's practice.
Grounds of the Appeal
 
The CCI's appeal is based on the following primary grounds:
The NCLAT's interpretation of the term 'parties' under Section 29(1) is erroneous and places an undue burden on the CCI.
The CCI argues that the obligation to issue an SCN is fulfilled once the notice is issued to the acquirer in cases of combinations through acquisition.
The CCI contends that the NCLAT's interpretation could lead to delays in the approval process, hindering the ease of doing business and economic growth.
The CCI emphasizes that its existing practice aligns with the intent and scheme of the Act and the Combination Regulations.
 
Parties Involved
Appellant: Competition Commission of India
Respondents:
o U.P. Glass Manufacturers Syndicate
o AGI Greenpac Limited (Acquirer)
o Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited (Target)
o Independent Sugar Corporation – INSCO (second bidder)
 
Further, the appeal outlines the key questions that the CCI seeks to address through this appeal. These questions revolve around the interpretation of the term 'parties' under Section 29(1) of the Act, the obligation to issue an SCN to the target company, the necessity of a second prima facie opinion after receiving a response to the SCN, and the validity of the CCI's procedure in approving the combination.
Overall, the CCI's appeal seeks a clarification on the interpretation of 'parties' under Section 29(1) and asserts that its existing practice of issuing the SCN only to the acquirer in combinations through acquisition is valid and in line with the legislative intent.
 
Appeal filed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against an order by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) discusses the obligations and responsibilities of the acquirer in the context of a combination under the Competition Act, 2002, and the Combination Regulations, 2011 emphasizes that in cases of acquisition, the acquirer (which is AGI Greenpac in current case)  is the notifying party responsible for filing the notice and making declarations in Forms I and II of Schedule II of the Combination Regulations. As a result, the acquirer bears the liability for any penalties arising from:
Non-notification: Failure to notify the CCI about the combination under Section 43A of the Act.
False information: Providing false information in the notification under Section 44 of the Act.
Proposed commitments: The acquirer is also responsible for proposing any commitments or modifications in response to a show-cause notice (SCN) issued by the CCI under Section 29(1) of the Act.
 
This highlights the central role of the acquirer in the combination review process and reinforces the argument that the acquirer is the primary party responsible for compliance and bears the consequences of any non-compliance. It supports the CCI's stance that the SCN should primarily be issued to the acquirer in acquisition cases.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Why BJP candidates list for J-K polls causes protests from party workers

DNA TV Show: Why BJP candidates list for J-K polls causes protests from party workers

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Meet only man to give two flops with Shah Rukh Khan, has never given Rs 100-crore hit, still called great because...

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

Watch: Students' 'ice-breaking' dance event takes surprising turn, video goes viral

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement