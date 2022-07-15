Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Hindus worshipped Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque for centuries’: Fresh plea filed before court

In the midst of the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, the Hindu side has claimed that the Shivling inside the masjid complex has been worshipped for years

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

‘Hindus worshipped Shivling inside Gyanvapi mosque for centuries’: Fresh plea filed before court
File photo

Hindu plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple case on Friday submitted in a district court here that the Shivling claimed to have been found there during a videography survey was worshipped for centuries but later hidden.

Presenting the arguments on the maintainability of the case, the counsel for the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, said "Adivishweshwar" had appeared on his own.

He had been worshipped there for centuries but later the idol was hidden, Yadav said, adding that the advocates for the Hindu side argued that no roof is needed to offer namaz and it can be read anywhere.

The Muslim side has not been able to present any evidence that the land of the Gyanvapi complex belongs to the Waqf Board, hence, this case is fully maintainable, Yadav said.

District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said advocates Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Jain completed arguments on behalf of plaintiffs no. 2, 3, 4, and 5. Now, the court will hear the arguments of litigant no.1, Rakhi Singh, on Monday.

He said only those concerned with the case are allowed in the court during the hearing and no recording of it is being done.

Rakhi Singh and others had filed a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque but the Muslim side had urged the court to dismiss the case.

A lower court later ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

The Hindu side had claimed in the court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex.

On the Supreme Court's order, the matter is now being heard by the district court.

READ | ‘Sanghis twisting my tweets’: Mahua Moitra replaces ‘sexual harassment’ with ‘Mr Gogoi’ amid unparliamentary words row

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.