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'Hindus have been hypnotised': Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi over Ram Mandir donation theft case

The former Maharashtra chief minister urged people to reclaim what he termed the true legacy of Hindutva and sought to position his faction of the Shiv Sena as the authentic inheritor of party founder Bal Thackeray's politics.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 08:02 PM IST

'Hindus have been hypnotised': Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi over Ram Mandir donation theft case
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI).
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Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (July 5) launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. As he launched a 'Ram Raksha Andolan' (Movement to Protect Lord Ram), Thackeray accused the BJP-led central government of "looting" Hindus. The former Maharashtra chief minister urged people to reclaim what he termed the true legacy of Hindutva and sought to position his faction of the Shiv Sena as the authentic inheritor of the party founder Bal Thackeray's politics.

Addressing hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Dadar, 65-year-old Thackeray said: "Today Hindus have been hypnotised. I urge all Hindus from the country to awake and fight against those looting Lord Ram." He added: "When Hindus were scared, it was Balasaheb Thackeray who gave them confidence by saying 'Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain' (Be proud and say 'We are Hindus'). Today I am again saying ‘Garv Se Kaho Hum Hindu Hain'."

In his address, Thackeray further said: "Ram bhakts will burn the golden Lanka of Ravan. We will burn the Lanka of injustice." The event was held outside the Hanuman temple in Mumbai's Dadar area. The protest came two days after Thackeray announced the Ram Raksha Andolan and said that similar programmes would be organised across Maharashtra.

During Sunday's address, Thackeray also fiercely criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government. "The Narendra Modi government is a government which is looting Hindus. It started with Kedarnath-Badrinath, now it is Ayodhya. They say 'Ayodhya was a trailer, and Kashi and Mathura are yet to come'. I am worried about the loot there," he said. "It is unfortunate that those looting Hindus are in power," Thackeray added. "We are fierce, innocent, nation-loving Hindus, but not fools."

Ram Mandir donation theft case

The Ram Mandir donation theft case has grabbed national headlines and put the BJP on the backfoot, with opposition leaders slamming the saffron party. The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the high-profile case. Police have arrested several people in the case even as general secretary of the temple trust, Champat Rai, has tendered his resignation.

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