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‘Hindu se itni nafrat kyu’: Angry man smashes Lenskart glasses outside store amid bindi-hijab row, calls Peyush Bansal ‘terrorist’; WATCH

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‘Hindu se itni nafrat kyu’: Angry man smashes Lenskart glasses outside store amid bindi-hijab row, calls Peyush Bansal ‘terrorist’; WATCH

In the latest to the Lenskart 'Bindi-Tilak-Hijab' controversy, a new viral video has been circulating continuing the ongoing debate over religious symbols in the corporate world. The video, showing an angry man, has been widely shared, attracting mixed reactions and fueling the debate.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

‘Hindu se itni nafrat kyu’: Angry man smashes Lenskart glasses outside store amid bindi-hijab row, calls Peyush Bansal ‘terrorist’; WATCH
An angry Hindu man protest Lenskart's latest rules of 'No Bindi, no tilak' inside its stores
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The Lenskart controversy does not seem to end and has only heightened the rage of Hindu community ever since it started with the ‘No Bindi, No tilak’ rule of the eyewear company. In the latest, a new viral video has been circulating continuing the ongoing debate over religious symbols in the corporate world. The video, showing an angry man, has been widely shared, attracting mixed reactions and fueling the debate around the brand’s work culture. 

As the video has gained massive views, the center of discussion online has been a man who can be seen protesting in an intense way that has quickly grabbed people’s attention online.  

Latest viral video in Lenskart controversy 

The viral video, shared by an X user Mohit Chauhan, shows a man outside a Lenskart store dropping “not one but two Lenskart glasses” on the floor and then smashing them brutally. While doing so he chants “Jai Shree Ram”. The man also calls Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, a “terrorist” for not allowing employees to wear bindi and tilak in stores.  

The post was shared with a caption that read, “Bro bought glasses from Lenskart store, paid for them, walked out of the store, and then broke them to make a video opposing Lenskart. Highest IQ sanghis” 

In the video, the man can be heard saying, “Hindu se itni nafrat kyu, jo hindu dharam ka nahi, hindu dharam unka bhi nahi.” (Why is there so much hatred towards Hindu religion? Those who do not support Hinduism, the Hindu religion does not support them.) 

The act was reportedly linked to allegations against the company that it does not allow employees to wear bindis or tilaks while working.   

Social media reactions 

As the video was widely shared, many users started questioning whether the man in the video actually purchased the glasses. 

One user commented,“Mein nahi maanta ke isne sahi me lenkart [sic] se NEW sunglasses liye the… He should have filmed himself actually PAYING Rs10k-12k (or whatever he claims to be able to afford), and then take it out of the shop to break it in an UNCUT video… Tab tak to iska virodh FAKE hai..” 

Many people have also condemned the decision to destroy the glasses after buying them. 

Another user jokingly commented, “RW and Fatherland fans start a boycott campaign against Lenskart. And How Do they Boycott?? They actually walk in to Lenskart store, buy the product and then break it.” 

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