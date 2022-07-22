Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Hindu priest murder case: NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorist

The Hindu priest murder case was initially registered on January 31, 2021 by Punjab Police and the probe taken over by the NIA on October 8, 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Hindu priest murder case: NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh on Khalistani terrorist
File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on the head of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of Khalistan Task Force, in connection with a case pertaining to the killing of a Hindu priest in Punjab’s Jalandhar in January last year.

"Nijjar is wanted by the NIA in the conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operating under Nijjar, to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar. Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar is also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of Sikhs for Justice in India. Any information pertaining to the above absconding accused leading to his arrest or apprehension, may be shared with us," an agency official said.

READ | Using your phone in toilet? Know 4 ways how you are jeopardising your health

The case pertains to attack on priest Kamaldeep Sharma at village Bhar Singh Pura, Phillaur, Jalandhar by Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal and Ram Singh alias Sona on the directions of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh and Nijjar.

The case was initially registered on January 31, 2021 by Punjab Police and the probe taken over by the NIA on October 8, 2021.

A charge sheet against Nijjar, Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljeet Sharma, and Ram Singh was filed before special NIA court at Mohali earlier this month.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 10 result: Diya Namdev of Shamli scored 100 percent marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.