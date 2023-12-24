'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran courted controversy by mocking the Hindi-speaking people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran courted controversy on Saturday by mocking the Hindi-speaking people of the Hindi heartland and claimed that those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar typically work in menial professions in Tamil Nadu, such as labourers at construction sites or cleaning roads and toilets.

A video of the DMK MP's statement went viral and it was posted by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who slammed INDIA bloc leaders from the two states for failing to speak out against Maran.

In the video, Maran claimed that people who only learn Hindi, including those from UP and Bihar, relocate to Tamil Nadu and work as construction laborers or as road and restroom cleaners, while English speakers get well-paying IT positions.

With a criticism of the alliance's "inaction" against the DMK MP, Shehzad Poonawalla accused the INDIA bloc of attempting to split the country's population along caste, language, and religion lines. Poonawalla posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Once again, an attempt to play the Divide and Rule card."

Dayanidhi Maran's words were deemed "unfortunate" by the BJP leader, who also stated that it was not a coincidence that the remark was made in light of other leaders' actions.

He also slammed INDIA bloc leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for their silence in the aftermath of Dayanidhi Maran's statement. Poonawalla asked, "Will Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Congress, SP Akhilesh Yadav all pretend that this isn't happening? When will they take a stand?"

Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that DNV Senthilkumar, another DMK MP, who caused a stir during the Winter Session of Parliament with a comment he made against the Hindi heartland states, was not subject to any consequences.

In light of the BJP's recent victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Senthilkumar made the statement while asserting that the party cannot win in states in South India.

Furthermore, Poonawalla also criticised Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the leaders of the Congress, for past events.

Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi claimed in a rally in 2021, ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections that year, that he was used to a "different type of politics" when he represented Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in 2022 after he stated that Punjabis should unify and not allow "bhaiye from UP, Bihar, and Delhi" to dominate the state.