Hindi Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Hindi Diwas is celebrated across India on September 14 every year. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of the nation.
The day first came into being on September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as one of the official languages of India. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate September 14 as Hindi Diwas.
On this special day, send unique Hindi Diwas wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to wish and greet your family and friends.
Hindi Diwas Quotes
- “Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation” – Sumitranandan Pant
- "Without Hindi, I am voiceless" – Mahatma Gandhi
- "Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched" – Sampurnanand
- "Hindi is essential for India’s unity" – Seth Govinddas
- “Hindi is the soul of Indian culture” – Kamalapati Tripathi
Hindi Diwas Wishes
- "We are pleased to be Indian and communicate in Hindi as our mother tongue, Wish you Hindi Diwas."
- "The pride of your country a hand, You become great by adopting Hindi, Happy Hindi Diwas."
- "Try not to keep running behind English, utilize your very own Hindi language which is your genuine personality, Happy Hindi Diwas."
- "The National language is the spirit of our country and the character of its natives, Happy Hindi Diwas."
- "The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all how beautiful the language of Hindi is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Diwas 2022."
Hindi Diwas Messages
- Let the pride of the Hindi language spread further. Wishing a very happy Hindi Diwas!
- Celebrate the wonderful Hindi literature every single day! Happy Hindi Diwas!
- The national language is the spirit of our nation and the character of its natives. Happy Hindi Diwas!
- On the day of Hindi Diwas, let us make everyone aware of the importance of Hindi in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hindi Diwas.
- Hindi is very beautiful and logical, we must always appreciate it for its uniqueness. Happy Hindi Diwas to all.