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Himanta Sarma's Swearing-In Ceremony: Assam Police recovered 4 live bullets during event

The Assam Police recovered four live bullets from the venue where Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the new Chief Minister of Assam. The event was attended by PM Modi, Amit Shah and various other high-profile ministers.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 12, 2026, 03:22 PM IST

Himanta Sarma's Swearing-In Ceremony: Assam Police recovered 4 live bullets during event
Assam Police recovered 4 live bullets during Himanta Sarma's Swearing-In Ceremony
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As Himanta Biswa Sarma was taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Assam on Tuesday, the police recovered bullets from an unidentified person present at the swearing-in ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several senior NDA leaders.

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