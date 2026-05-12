INDIA

Himanta Sarma's Swearing-In Ceremony: Assam Police recovered 4 live bullets during event

The Assam Police recovered four live bullets from the venue where Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the new Chief Minister of Assam. The event was attended by PM Modi, Amit Shah and various other high-profile ministers.

Assam Police recovered 4 live bullets during Himanta Sarma's Swearing-In Ceremony

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