Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second term in a row; 4 MLAs also sworn in

Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) also took oath.

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second successive term on Tuesday, May 12, after Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya approved his appointment following the BJP's landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, newly-appointed Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, among others.

The 57-year-old is the first non-Congress leader in the state to assume charge as the CM for a second successive term.

New ministers in Himanta’s cabinet

This will be the third NDA government in Assam. Along with Sarma, four ministers - two from the BJP and one each from its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) - also sworn in. They include Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora (AGP), Charan Boro (BPF) and Ajanta Neog. Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly.

#WATCH | Guwahati: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term at Veterinary College ground in Khanapara pic.twitter.com/K5sGEN7jVF May 12, 2026

Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks blessing at Kamakhya temple

Earlier, the chief minister-designate Sarma sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya, hoping for "peace, progress and prosperity" for the people of the state ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

In a post on X, Sarma affirmed that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Assam will make strides in development, as the NDA government, under Sarma's leadership, is set to begin its third consecutive term in the state from today.

"May the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev illuminate the lives of everyone in Assam and open new pathways to peace, progress and prosperity. Assam will scale new heights of development in the coming days with their blessings. 12.05.2026," he wrote.

Why Himanta Biswa Sarma was named as Assam CM for second successive term?

He was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties in a meeting attended by senior leaders of the alliance, including members of the BJP, AGP, and BPF.

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Congress alliance secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal and AIUDF secured 2 seats each, TMC one seat, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat.