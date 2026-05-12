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Himanta Biswa Sarma set for second consecutive term as Assam CM, oath ceremony today

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati.

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ANI

Updated : May 12, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma set for second consecutive term as Assam CM, oath ceremony today
Image source: ANI
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Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second successive term on May 12 after Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya approved his appointment following the BJP's landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, Government of Assam, the Governor has appointed Sarma as Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati.

In a post on X, Sarma confirmed the development, stating that the Governor had appointed him as Chief Minister after he had staked the claim to form the next government. He also informed that the oath-taking ceremony would be held in Guwahati.Sarma, addressing the legislature party meeting earlier, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BJP leadership for their support, saying the government would focus on development over the next five years.

He was unanimously elected as leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties in a meeting attended by senior leaders of the alliance, including members of the BJP, AGP, and BPF.

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Congress alliance secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal and AIUDF secured 2 seats each, TMC one seat, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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