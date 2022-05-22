'Madrassa word should cease to exist; teach Quran at home': Himanta Biswa Sarma on modern education

Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the school, a child deserves to be taught science and maths.

New Delhi: The word 'Madrassa' should cease to exist, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday at an RSS-linked event, adding children studying in these Islamic education institutions can never become doctors and engineers. He said no child wants to go to a madrassa and admitting them is a violation of human rights.

"Madrassa, the word itself, should cease to exist. Till this madrassa will be in mind, children can never become a doctor or an engineer. If you ask a child while admitting him to a madrassa...No children would agree. Children are admitted to madrassa by violating their human rights," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

He said entry to any religious institution should be at an age when children can make their own decisions. Saying religious teaching is given primacy over formal education, Sarma said every child must be exposed to modern education, including science and mathematics.

"Teach the Quran at home, for hours, if you want, but at the school, a child deserves to be taught science and maths. Every child shall be exposed to the knowledge of Science, Mathematics and other branches of modern education," the BJP leader added.

Sarma made the remarks when asked how education in madrassas can be improved.

He said if a madrasa student is meritorious, it is because of his Hindu heritage. "At one point of time all Muslims were Hindus," he claimed.

With inputs from PTI