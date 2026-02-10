Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation case against Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi; what's the issue?

The development came days after CM Sarma had publicly declared that he would initiate legal action against the Congress leaders over the allegations, signalling his intent to pursue both civil and criminal remedies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday slammed the allegations made by Congress leaders as 'malicious and false, and filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against the trio- Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), CM Himanta Biswa wrote, “Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference."



CM Himanta Biswa reiterated that he would not be deterred by political pressure or public attacks.“The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law,” the Chief Minister said.



The development came days after CM Sarma had publicly declared that he would initiate legal action against the Congress leaders over the allegations, signalling his intent to pursue both civil and criminal remedies. He also accused the Congress leadership of resorting to coordinated slander and political theatrics, alleging that the attack was carried out at the behest of the Gandhi family.



Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Congress trio: What is the issue?



On February 4, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, in a press conference, had accused CM Himant Biswa of corruption, illegal assets, and had also accused him of "inciting genocide" against Muslims through his videos. Gogoi claimed that the party’s “investigation” has revealed that “almost 12,000 bighas of land have been occupied by the CM and his family across the state”.



Gogoi, in the presence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, had launched a digital platform titled 'WhoIsHBS.com', suggesting that the portal intended to scrutinise CM Sarma’s political journey and governance style, and claimed it contained documents, videos and other material related to the Chief Minister’s public life. Baghel joined in, adding that transparency and accountability were essential pillars of democracy, particularly as Assam heads towards crucial political milestones.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia and some other leaders were also involved in the press conference. It is not clear yet whether they have been named in the lawsuit. So far, Congress has not made any comment or official response to the defamation case.



(With inputs from agencies)