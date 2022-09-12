Himalaya Master Yogi Anand Mehrotra’s books and podcasts provide answers to all the fundamental questions of life

Self-development is a process where one can grow consistently by improving skills and competency, and garnering knowledge. Helping people reach their fullest potential, Anand Mehrotra has brought a strong impact to many people. He is a Master Yogi, Vedic astrologer, teacher, author and the founder of Sattva Yoga Academy and Sattva Retreat in Rishikesh, India.

Mr. Mehrotra, through his books, has helped people in understanding self-awareness and self-discovery. “You must know yourself from within, and when you accept yourself, nothing else matters”, says Anand. He has authored different books like ‘Liberation - An Interpretation of Isha Upanishad’, ‘This Is That - Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras Padas 1 and 2’ and ‘That Is This - Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras Padas 3 and 4’.

The spiritual master was brought up in a yogic family in Rishikesh on the banks of the holy river Ganga. Since he imbibed the Himalayan Yog-Vedantic culture at an early age, he became a spiritual guru at 21. Not to forget, Anand’s books are a reflection of his life experiences. His book ‘Liberation - An Interpretation of Isha Upanishad’ takes the readers on a spiritual path by giving them an important message to celebrate life and live it fully. As per his wisdom, people can be liberated only when they learn how to live life to the fullest.

Besides this, his books ‘This Is That: Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras Padas 1 and 2’ and ‘That Is This - Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras Padas 3 and 4’ give people an insight into the ancient Vedic teachings with a modern-day approach. In addition, these books speak the truth and show how Vedic culture can be implemented in today’s time. Anand continues to transform many lives with his profound teachings, and has even released a series of podcasts that are available online.

Furthermore, to explain the meaning of life and its purpose, Anand Mehrotra’s mind-expanding podcasts include ‘Values of Silence’, ‘Surrender’, ‘Aloneness’, ‘A Heart-Centred Life’, ‘Organize Around Love’ and ‘Presence of Divine Mother’. If you are a seasoned spiritual seeker or someone starting their spiritual journey, Anand Mehrotra’s podcasts add so much light to the overall development of life.

Currently, Anand is working on his fourth book ‘The Bhagavad Gita’. The book is set to be released in the near future. With a motive to bring immense joy and enthusiasm, Anand Mehrotra’s community under Sattva Retreat has brought thousands of people to the path of positivity and enlightenment.

