HomeIndia

India

Himachal: UP woman dies after being hit by falling rocks during trek from Kheer Ganga

The incident occured en route Barshaini from Kheer Ganga.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 08:57 AM IST

A woman trekker from Uttar Pradesh died after being hit by falling stones, during a trekking expedition in Kullu district of the state.

The incident occurred while the woman, identified as Anisha Kapoor, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, was on a trek from Kheer Ganga to Barshaini.

Due to heavy thunderstorm and bad weather conditions, pieces of stone fell on her near Barshaini and she was declared dead by Community Health Centre, said Kullu police.

Two trekkers accompanying Kapoor were also injured in the incident and were admitted to hospital, where they are said to be stable now.

