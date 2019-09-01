Himachal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana get new Governors

The Governors of five states were either newly appointed or changed on September 1, with President Ram Nath Kovind approving the changes made to the posts, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement on Sunday.

The changes have been made to the post of Governors in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana.

Kalraj Mishra, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan, while Bandaru Dattatraya, Minister of State for Labour and Employment during the Modi government's first term, was appointed as the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Veteran RSS politician Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who briefly served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand during 2001-2002, has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Former Union Minister Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as the Governor of Kerala, whereas BJP Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

"The appointments will take effect," read the press statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, "from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices."

The President makes appointments to the post of the Governor, the constitutional head of a state, for a term of five years.

The incumbent Governors, now governor-designates, will assume charge of their respective offices on the respective dates provided at the time of appointment.