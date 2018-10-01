Himachal Rains: Water to be released from Kangra's Pong Dam

Headlines

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Wordle 840 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear arguments on plea against remission granted to convicts on October 9

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

ADIA to invest Rs 4,966.80 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for 0.59% stake

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Wordle 840 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

Ahead of World Cup, here are Bollywood actors who are cricket fans

7 Herbs that help in teeth whitening

10 health benefits of eating Makhana daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Himachal Rains: Water to be released from Kangra's Pong Dam

Excess water up to 17,595 cusecs will be released from the dam daily, a senior official said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 11:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Excess water from the Pong dam on the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district will be released from Monday for continuously 10 days, a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) official said.

Excess water up to 17,595 cusecs will be released from the dam daily, he said, adding that the water level in the reservoir reached 1,392.55 feet at 6 am on Monday with current inflow of 12,660 cusecs.

The authorities concerned of low-lying areas in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab have been informed about the release of water and asked to take necessary precautionary measures, he added.

Earlier the BBMB authorities had decided to release up to 49,000 cusecs of water from the dam on September 25 after heavy rains in the catchment areas from September 21 to 24, but the plan was deferred considering the reduced inflows and the weather forecast of subdued rain activity, he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How hidden subliminal messages in Punjabi rap songs, pop culture are promoting Khalistani agenda

Canadian diplomats outside Delhi moved to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore: Report

Hindu marriage is invalid without rituals, ‘Saptapadi’ ceremony: Allahabad High Court

Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Rhea Chakraborty reacts strongly to being asked if she supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput: 'I don't want to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE