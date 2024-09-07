Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Heavy rainfall has once again disrupted life in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 47 roads and sparking concerns of low flash floods in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, predicting a low risk of flash floods in Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, with the warning expected to remain in place through Sunday.

In addition to road closures, 18 power supply lines and one water supply scheme have been affected, further straining resources in the state. The highest rainfall was recorded in Malroan at 64 mm, followed by Pandoh with 32.5 mm, Berthin with 30.4 mm, and Mandi at 28.7 mm. Several other regions, including Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Manali, also witnessed notable rainfall.

The road closures span various districts, with 13 roads shut in Mandi, 11 in Kangra, and nine each in Shimla and Kullu. Smaller closures were reported in Una, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Since the monsoon began on June 27, Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with a 21% rainfall deficit. The state has received 517.8 mm of rain, significantly lower than the average 652.1 mm expected for this period. The relentless rains have caused extensive damage, with 157 lives lost in rain-related incidents so far and an estimated Rs 1,303 crore in losses.

As the rain continues, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flooding, particularly in areas flagged by the IMD.