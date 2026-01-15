Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: Six people burned alive after fire breaks out in 'chula' in Sirmaur district, one man survives

In a tragic incident from Himachal Pradesh, six people were burnt alive after a fire broke out in 'chula' (traditional cooking place) in remote Talangna village under the Ghanduri Patwar Circle of Nohradhar tehsil in Sirmaur district.

The incident occured at around 2 am, at the residence of Mohan Singh, where seven people were asleep. As the fire break out, six were charred to death. As the villagers spotted fire, they rushed to help but the fire caused extensive damage. Only on person out of seven survived.

Bodies of deceased identified

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and identified. The bodies are of Naresh of Taproli in Rajgarh; his wife Tripta; Kavita from Kumda village in Chaupal; and their three young children, Sarika, Kritika, and Kritic. Lokender (42), husband of Kavita, survived but condition remains serious.

As per PTI, the deceased included the daughter and son-in law of the owner of the house who had come for Boda Tyohar celebrations (biggesr annual festival of Hattee tribes of Sirmaur district)

This incident comes days after abother major tragedy in Sangrah subdivision, that took place on January 10. Over 14 people were killed and 52 sustained injuries in a bus accident.