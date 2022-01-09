Himachal Pradesh tightens COVID curbs: Social, religious gatherings, langars banned - Full guidelines

In order to check COVID-19 transmission in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government revised norms on Sunday (January 9), imposing a complete ban on social, religious gatherings and langars across the state. The ban will be effective from January 10 to January 24. In another major move, the HP government has revised official working time to five days in a week with 50% capacity.

Furthermore, academic, sport, cultural and political events will be permitted at 50% capacity with maximum of 100 persons indoor and 300 persons outdoor. Offices that are dealing with emergency services have been exempted from the new restrictions.

HP had earlier ordered closure of schools, colleges till January 26 and enforced a night curfew until further orders. As per the order issued by HP Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, “All offices of government departments/ PSUs/ local bodies/ autonomous bodies, including the HP Secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with 50 per cent attendance on working days.”

“These restrictions will not be on offices dealing with emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities etc.” the order added.

A separate High Court order will be issued for the new guidelines to be followed by judicial offices. After a review of the COVID situations, DMs in the state may decide to fix specific times for opening and closing of markets and shops.

On Sunday, HP reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s COVID tally to 2,32,085 infections. Active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 3,148.

(With inputs from PTI)