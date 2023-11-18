Headlines

India

India

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

Tragedy struck in Himachal Pradesh as the naked bodies of a Russian couple, Maksim Beletskii (37) and Anna Rantseva (21), were discovered near a pond close to Manikaran.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

In a somber turn of events, the lifeless bodies of a Russian couple were discovered near a serene pond close to the revered town of Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The local authorities reported the grim find on Friday, revealing that the naked bodies bore visible injury marks.

The distressing incident unfolded on Thursday, when the bodies were stumbled upon near a small pond, approximately 50 meters from the road. While initial investigations lean towards suicide, considering the challenging terrain that makes it improbable for someone to be forcibly taken to the site, the possibility of murder has not been ruled out.

Police officials, faced with the daunting task of identification, noted that the faces of the deceased were swollen. In an effort to establish their identities, law enforcement checked various establishments, including hotels and homestays, for information about the victims.

The tragic scene unfolded at Tagri, on the banks of the Parvati River, about two kilometers from Manikaran. The woman's naked body was found inside a hot spring pool (kund), while the man's body lay outside the pool. The victims were later identified as Maksim Beletskii (37) and Anna Rantseva (21), who had been residing in a guest house since October 14.

According to the property owner, the couple rarely used lights, preferring candlelight during their stay. The man displayed cut marks on his hand and neck, while the woman had injury marks on her hand. Though non-fatal, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

The discovery at the scene included a blade, a mobile phone, lit candles, and other personal belongings, along with the presence of drugs (charas). Empty cigarettes and tobacco, accompanied by a note written in English, were found in the room. The note requested sending their belongings to the Russian embassy and the mobile phone to family members.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem to a regional hospital in Kullu, with subsequent referral to the medical college in Mandi for further examination. As the authorities grapple with the investigation, the community is left mourning the tragic end to the lives of Maksim Beletskii and Anna Rantseva.

