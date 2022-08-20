Search icon
Himachal Pradesh rains: 34 incidents of landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in 24 hours, death toll mounts to 19

Himachal Pradesh: Apart from 19 fatalities, 5 people are missing after heavy rainfall caused mayhem in several districts of the Himalayan state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

The railway bridge on Chakki river collapses due to a flash flood triggered by heavy rains, in Kangra on Saturday | Photo: ANI

Heavy rainfall on Saturday led to 34 incidents of landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh. 19 lives have been lost in the last 24 hours while five people are missing, PTI reported citing officials.

Amid the heavy rains, the worst affected districts in the state were Mandi, Kangra and Chamba. The heavy rainfall also led to the collapse of a railway bridge over the Chakki river on the border of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

10 people died in Mandi, the worst affected district, eight in Kashang village and two in Sadoha village. National Disaster Response Force and SDRF personnel are conducting search and rescue operations to find the missing people. 

Landslides blocked the road between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula on Friday night and affected the Chandigarh-Manali highway beyond Mandi.

The incidents disrupted as many as 742 roads and 172 water supply schemes of HP, as per an official statement citing Principal Secretary (Revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma. 407 of the disrupted roads had been restored by Saturday. Remaining  268 will be repaired by Sunday, the Chief Engineer (PWD) said.

Rs 232.31 crore has been released to affected districts from the State Disaster Response Fund, Principal Secretary Sharma said. 

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings have been issued in the low and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh till August 21 by the local Met office.

(With inputs from agencies)

