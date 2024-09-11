Himachal Pradesh: Protest in Shimla over alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque

The protests have been called by Hindu organizations over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque.

Protestors, including members of some Hindu organisations, gathered in the Dhalli area of Shimla on Wednesday and held a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area.

Pictures from the spot showed protestors with tricolors in their hands are raising slogans like "Himachal Ne Thana Hai, Devbhoomi Ko Bachana Hai", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", etc.

Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan, said that the BJP wanted to make this a Hindu-Muslim issue but it was a question of law and order.

"All the people that have gathered, I know them personally. These 20-25 people are BJP workers and they have contested elections on BJP tickets... The BJP wants to make this a national issue but the reality is that this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a law and order situation and the law will take its course... The CM has said that any action that needs to be taken related to any unauthorised construction, will be taken... Some people who see a political opportunity in this will not get support... The government has said that they will keep a track record of the people coming from outside, to make sure that there are no bad elements,"Naresh Chauhan said.

"Everyone understands how some people are trying to make it an issue for their gain. The issue is of an unauthorised construction, the law is taking its course and the matter is in the commissioner court. Connecting the issue with a mosque controversy is not right... The locals have not come out. Some BJP workers are raising slogans 2 km away from Sanjauli. They tried to gather public support through social media but that has not happened... People understand the real issue," he added.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur slammed the Sukhu government saying that the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction.

"Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. There have hardly been any community conflicts here. But, now the situation that has emerged, the government should have taken active measures against it, and people are agitated because of the delay. The sentiments of the Hindus and the local people must be respected... Imposing BNSS 163 is an attempt to suppress the voice of the people... There should be peaceful protests within the limits of the law. I urge the government that if it is an unauthorised construction, then this problem should be solved soon," Jairam Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, moments before the protest march, heavy police force was deployed at the Dhalli tunnel in Shimla. The police officials were also inspecting each vehicle to prevent any kind of mishap during the protests.

