Himachal Pradesh night curfew lifted, Covid-19 curbs eased amid decline in cases

The country is witnessing a decrease in the overall Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, due to which several state governments have decided to relax some of the restrictions imposed during the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.

Following a similar suit, the government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to ease some of the Covid-19 curbs in the state. The state government has decided to lift the night curfew in Himachal Pradesh amid the significant drop in the daily Covid-19 cases.

An official spokesperson confirmed that the night curfew in Himachal Pradesh is being lifted by the government. The government data further showed that the number of active Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh decreased to 4,812 on February 8 from 9,672 on February 1.

The government official also added that the decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday. This decision was taken as the Covid-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh has improved significantly.

During the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Though the night curfew has been lifted in the state, there will still be some restrictions in place on gatherings, the official said, as per PTI reports.

According to the state government order, all social, religious, cultural, political, and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50 percent of the capacity of both the indoor the and outdoor areas.

India has witnessed a significant decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks. In early January, the country was reporting over 3 lakh daily cases, while the number has reduced to slightly over 1 lakh in recent days.

