Himachal Pradesh: 13 people killed as car buried after landslide in Lahaul-Spiti

The Tata Sumo car was reportedly traveling from Kullu to Pangi when huge rocks began falling onto it and the vehicle got buried. The incident occurred near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route.

At least 13 people have been killed as their cab was buried under debris after a landslide in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The Tata Sumo car was reportedly traveling from Kullu to Pangi when huge rocks began falling onto it and the vehicle got buried. The incident occurred near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route. The driver has been identified as Bir Singh.

According to reports, the local police, the area administration, and rescue teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident. Reportedly, one injured person has been rescued and rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation, the police said. On Thursday, the authorities had closed the Udaipur-Killar road due to another landslide.

Speaking with news agency ANI over the phone, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla said: "A road accident occurred near Kahudu Nala due to a rockfall. A Tata Sumo vehicle was hit by the falling rocks. Thirteen people have been killed in the incident. Police and the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations, and the injured are being shifted for medical treatment. Further details are awaited."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the deaths in the incident. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to proceed to the accident site and supervise rescue and relief operations. "Hearing the news of the tragic incident in the border area of Kadoo Nala in the districts of PangI and Lahaul-Spiti, where a rock fell on a Tata Sumo vehicle resulting in the immediate death of 13 people and injuries to two others, my heart is deeply anguished. The grief of losing one's dear ones cannot be expressed in words. In this hour of hardship, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," CM Sukhu said in a post on social media.



(With inputs from news agency ANI).