FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe

Soundarya Rajinikanth gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students', netizens ask 'Were you sleeping, where's your appa?'

Soundarya gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students'

A Physics Professor Obsessed with the "Perfect Vastu" Delivers a Delightful Mix of Comedy, Drama & Twists

A Physics Professor Obsessed with the "Perfect Vastu" Delivers a Delightful Mi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Himachal Pradesh: 13 people killed as car buried after landslide in Lahaul-Spiti

The Tata Sumo car was reportedly traveling from Kullu to Pangi when huge rocks began falling onto it and the vehicle got buried. The incident occurred near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh: 13 people killed as car buried after landslide in Lahaul-Spiti
Relief and rescue operations are currently underway.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 13 people have been killed as their cab was buried under debris after a landslide in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The Tata Sumo car was reportedly traveling from Kullu to Pangi when huge rocks began falling onto it and the vehicle got buried. The incident occurred near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route. The driver has been identified as Bir Singh.

According to reports, the local police, the area administration, and rescue teams rushed to the site after receiving information about the incident. Reportedly, one injured person has been rescued and rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Relief and rescue operations are currently underway, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation, the police said. On Thursday, the authorities had closed the Udaipur-Killar road due to another landslide. 

Speaking with news agency ANI over the phone, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla said: "A road accident occurred near Kahudu Nala due to a rockfall. A Tata Sumo vehicle was hit by the falling rocks. Thirteen people have been killed in the incident. Police and the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations, and the injured are being shifted for medical treatment. Further details are awaited."

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the deaths in the incident. The chief minister directed the deputy commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to proceed to the accident site and supervise rescue and relief operations. "Hearing the news of the tragic incident in the border area of Kadoo Nala in the districts of PangI and Lahaul-Spiti, where a rock fell on a Tata Sumo vehicle resulting in the immediate death of 13 people and injuries to two others, my heart is deeply anguished. The grief of losing one's dear ones cannot be expressed in words. In this hour of hardship, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," CM Sukhu said in a post on social media.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe match live on TV and online?
IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe
Himachal Pradesh: 13 people killed as car buried after landslide in Lahaul-Spiti
Himachal Pradesh: 13 killed as car buried after landslide in Lahaul-Spiti
Soundarya Rajinikanth gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students', netizens ask 'Were you sleeping, where's your appa?'
Soundarya gets mercilessly trolled for saying 'I stand with students'
A Physics Professor Obsessed with the "Perfect Vastu" Delivers a Delightful Mix of Comedy, Drama & Twists
A Physics Professor Obsessed with the "Perfect Vastu" Delivers a Delightful Mi
Ashes on Indian soil? Cricket Australia floats bold plan to revive Test cricket
Ashes on Indian soil? Cricket Australia floats bold plan to revive Test cricket
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement